Join the Minneapolis VA for a Women Veterans Wellness Retreat in Hastings, MN.

Women Veterans Wellness Retreat! Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. This retreat is designed for Women Veterans to grow in community and to support wellness. Space is limited!

Call 612-725-8194 for details and registration. ** This registration will remain open until Sunday, October, 5, 2025. Submitting this registration does not guarantee you a spot at the retreat, you will be contacted mid-October with additional information.

A retreat designed for women Veterans to come together to build community, while engaging in health and wellness activities to support her overall health. The wellness focus is on mindful eating, nature-based healing, creative arts, and more!

**This retreat is open to women Veterans currently enrolled in VA benefits through the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

