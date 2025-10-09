Minneapolis VA Senior Wills Clinic

Serving Veterans and their spouses who are 60 years-old+ that have limited resources. Presented by the Minneapolis VA and supported by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid. Meet with an attorney free of cost to draft a: *Will *Health Directive *Power of Attorney *Transfer on Death Deed. Appointment required. Contact (612) 334-5970 to schedule.

When: No event data

Where: Minneapolis VA Medical Center Bldg. 9 5445 Minnehaha Ave. S G. 9 Minneapolis , MN