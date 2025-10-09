Skip to Content

Minneapolis VA Senior Wills Clinic

Serving Veterans and their spouses who are 60 years-old+ that have limited resources. Presented by the Minneapolis VA and supported by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid. Meet with an attorney free of cost to draft a: *Will *Health Directive *Power of Attorney *Transfer on Death Deed. Appointment required. Contact (612) 334-5970 to schedule.

When:

Where:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center Bldg. 9

5445 Minnehaha Ave. S G. 9

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Appointment required. Please contact Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid (612) 334-5970 for additional information and criteria.

Meet with an attorney free of cost to draft a:

  • Will
  • Health Directive
  • Power of Attorney
  • Transfer on Death Deed

