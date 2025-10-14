Skip to Content

Pregnancy, Infant, and Child Loss Remembrance Day Ceremony

The Minneapolis VA invites you to attend a Pregnancy, Infant, and Child Loss Remembrance Ceremony.

When:

Where:

Chapel, 1S-125

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

VHAMINWomen@va.gov for the Teams link or join us in person at the VA Medical Center

In 1988, President Ronald Regan proclaimed October Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is observed on October 15th each year and includes the International Wave of Light.

