Pregnancy, Infant, and Child Loss Remembrance Day Ceremony
The Minneapolis VA invites you to attend a Pregnancy, Infant, and Child Loss Remembrance Ceremony.
When:
No event data
Where:
Chapel, 1S-125
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
VHAMINWomen@va.gov for the Teams link or join us in person at the VA Medical Center
In 1988, President Ronald Regan proclaimed October Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is observed on October 15th each year and includes the International Wave of Light.