Lung cancer screening awareness and great American smoke out event

Join us in the atrium and walk through nine foot inflatable lungs! Step inside the structure to learn about lung health and the effects of smoking. Experts will share information about lung cancer screening, which can help find cancer cells before you have any symptoms. Resources for tobacco use treatment will also be available.

The best way to stop #LungCancer? Stop smoking. VA can help with that, but people who smoke, even those who have quit, and are between the ages of 50-80 years old should ask about lung cancer screening. #NationalLungCancerScreeningDay http://www.prevention.va.gov/.../screening_for_lung