BAH HUMBUG: A Panel Discussion on Grief & Healing During the Holidays (Virtual Event)

When:

Thu. Dec 18, 2025, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Virtual Event via MS Teams 

Contact: Hosted by Molly Smith, Local Recovery Coordinator,

The holidays aren’t joyful for everyone. Join us for a heartfelt and honest conversation about navigating grief, loss, and emotional challenges during the holiday season. This event is hosted by Molly Smith, Local Recovery Coordinator, and our subject matter expert panelists include Lori Davis, Peer Specialist, Julia Pawlenty, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, and Chaplain Jeff Wallager, VA Chaplain.

