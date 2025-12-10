BAH HUMBUG: A Panel Discussion on Grief & Healing During the Holidays (Virtual Event)
When:
Thu. Dec 18, 2025, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Virtual Event via MS Teams
Microsoft Teams Need help?
Meeting ID: 228 336 226 456 27
Passcode: cj9oq9QE
Dial in by phone
+1 872-701-0185,,178788864# United States, Chicago
Phone conference ID: 178 788 864#
Contact: Hosted by Molly Smith, Local Recovery Coordinator,
The holidays aren’t joyful for everyone. Join us for a heartfelt and honest conversation about navigating grief, loss, and emotional challenges during the holiday season. This event is hosted by Molly Smith, Local Recovery Coordinator, and our subject matter expert panelists include Lori Davis, Peer Specialist, Julia Pawlenty, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, and Chaplain Jeff Wallager, VA Chaplain.