Virtual New Patient Orientation

Ease into your VA health care experience with expert advice from our dedicated team. Your opportunity to learn, ask, and feel confident about your journey within our healthcare system. We’re here to assist you every step of the way. Join us virtually and make your transition to Minneapolis VA Health Care System seamless!

The first step is a new patient orientation to give you information about your VA healthcare benefits and the health care services we offer.

We’ll also provide information to assist you in navigating the VA, both the building and the system.

We’ll discuss topics such as Community Care, benefits, service-connected compensation, pension, travel benefits and much more!

Dial-in information (audio only)Dial: (toll free), then Enter Access code: 510 519 395.

For Orientation Questions Contact: Veteran’s Experience Office: Patient Advocacy Office: .