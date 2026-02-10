Veterans Resource Fair
Veterans Resource Fair Chippewa Falls National Guard Armory
When:
Tue. Mar 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT
Where:
Chippewa Falls National Guard Armory
2811 E Park Ave.
Chippewa Falls, WI
Cost:
Free
For Veterans in Pepin, Buffalo, Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa Counties
What you can do at the clinic:
- Ask about existing VA claims.
- Start a VA new claim.
- Enroll in VA health care.
- Visit with VA subject matter experts from a variety of areas like Whole Health, Women’s Programs & Community Care.
- Get a toxic exposure screening.
- Meet with your CVSO.
- Learn about burial and memorial benefits.
- Meet Chippewa Falls Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
What to bring?
- A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers.
- Any recent correspondence about a claim you have questions about.