Skip to Content

Veterans Resource Fair

Several people at an event with information tables, one man with white beard holding a cup.

Veterans Resource Fair Chippewa Falls National Guard Armory

When:

Tue. Mar 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Chippewa Falls National Guard Armory

2811 E Park Ave.

Chippewa Falls, WI

Cost:

Free

For Veterans in Pepin, Buffalo, Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa Counties 

What you can do at the clinic: 

  • Ask about existing VA claims.
  • Start a VA new claim.
  • Enroll in VA health care.
  • Visit with VA subject matter experts from a variety of areas like Whole Health, Women’s Programs & Community Care.
  • Get a toxic exposure screening.
  • Meet with your CVSO.
  • Learn about burial and memorial benefits.
  • Meet Chippewa Falls Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

What to bring? 

  • A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers.
  • Any recent correspondence about a claim you have questions about.  

Other VA events

Last updated: 