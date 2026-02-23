Senior Wills Clinic

Serving Veterans and their spouses, 60+ (with less than $100,000 in assets)

Call to schedule an appointment.

By appointment only!

Get FREE legal help with:

Will

Health Care Directive

Power of Attorney

Transfer on Death Deed

Hosted by the Minneapolis VA. Presented by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.