Senior Wills Clinic

Serving Veterans and their spouses, 60+ (with less than $100,000 in assets)

When:

Wed. Mar 18, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Where:

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

By appointment only! 

Call to schedule an appointment.

Get FREE legal help with:

  • Will
  • Health Care Directive
  • Power of Attorney
  • Transfer on Death Deed

Hosted by the Minneapolis VA. Presented by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.

Wed. May 20, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

