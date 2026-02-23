Senior Wills Clinic
Serving Veterans and their spouses, 60+ (with less than $100,000 in assets)
When:
Wed. Mar 18, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
By appointment only!
Call
Get FREE legal help with:
- Will
- Health Care Directive
- Power of Attorney
- Transfer on Death Deed
Hosted by the Minneapolis VA. Presented by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.
Wed. May 20, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Jul 15, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Nov 18, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT