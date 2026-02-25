Skip to Content

University of Minnesota Medical School Orchestra performance

Musicians in black and white attire play violins and flute in an orchestra.

When:

Tue. Mar 24, 2026, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Flag Atrium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Join us for an evening of music as the University of Minnesota Medical School Orchestra performs! The University of Minnesota Health Sciences Orchestra (HSO) is a chamber ensemble designed to unite the health sciences community—including students, faculty, and practitioners—through music. Their mission is to provide a healing, artistic outlet and to foster community, mental health, and connection.

