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Start time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:30 p.m. ET
End time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:59 p.m. ET

Parkinson’s Resource Fair

Several people at an indoor event, standing and browsing tables with signs and materials.

Caregivers and Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease – join us for an afternoon of learning.

When:

Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Caregivers and Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease  – join us for an afternoon of learning. Explore VA and community resources including neurology, rehabilitation, deep brain stimulation, Caregiver Support, Center for Integrative Health and Healing, Comprehensive Pain Center, peer support, research opportunities, Parkinson’s Foundation, Minnesota Veterans Home, and much more!

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