Parkinson’s Resource Fair
Caregivers and Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease – join us for an afternoon of learning.
When:
Thu. Apr 9, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Caregivers and Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease – join us for an afternoon of learning. Explore VA and community resources including neurology, rehabilitation, deep brain stimulation, Caregiver Support, Center for Integrative Health and Healing, Comprehensive Pain Center, peer support, research opportunities, Parkinson’s Foundation, Minnesota Veterans Home, and much more!