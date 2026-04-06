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Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall

Five women smiling and huddling together with their hands in the center.

Join the Minneapolis VA in recognizing Women Veterans Day to discuss hot topics in Women’s Health

When:

Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Women’s health providers and leadership will answer questions and share updates on relevant programs and services related to Women Veterans health care at the VA.  Topics may include menopause care, program and staffing updates, and the new Minneapolis VA Women’s Clinic.

 Dial-in information (audio only)Dial: (toll free), then Enter Access code: 181 334 796#

For questions, email: vhaminwomen@va.gov

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