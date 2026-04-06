Virtual Women Veterans Town Hall
Join the Minneapolis VA in recognizing Women Veterans Day to discuss hot topics in Women’s Health
When:
Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Women’s health providers and leadership will answer questions and share updates on relevant programs and services related to Women Veterans health care at the VA. Topics may include menopause care, program and staffing updates, and the new Minneapolis VA Women’s Clinic.
Dial-in information (audio only)Dial:
For questions, email: vhaminwomen@va.gov