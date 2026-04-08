VA Veterans Resource Fair & Claims Clinic
VA Veterans Resource Fair & Claims Clinic
When:
Tue. May 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Scott County Government Center
200 4th Ave. West
Shakopee, MN
Cost:
Free
Don’t wait in line, reserve your Claims Clinic appointment!
Specific for Veterans from Carver, McLoed and Scott Counties. This is an opportunity to file or update a claim and learn about VA health care, the National Cemetery Administration, and more.
There will be resource booths from the following VA programs: Community Care, Caregiver Support, MyHealtheVet, Medical Foster Homes, Post 9/11 Military 2 VA Case Management, Whole Health, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance and Suicide Prevention. You will also be able to get a toxic exposure screening and learn about military environmental exposures that may qualify you for VA care.