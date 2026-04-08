Oral cancer screening event for Veterans enrolled in VA health care
FREE oral cancer screen for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare! This is a walk-in event, no appointment necessary.
When:
Wed. Apr 29, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
7545 Veterans Drive
Ramsey, MN
Cost:
Free
Oral cancer screening is a simple, effective way to promote early detection, enable timely treatment, and improve health outcomes. Regular screenings, combined with awareness of risk factors and symptoms (such as mouth sores, lumps, or persistent pain), are essential in the fight against oral cancer.
This is a walk-in event, no appointment necessary.