DEA national prescription drug take back event

In recognition of DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a booth will be hosted in the Medical Center flag atrium by pharmacy staff and VA police. Veterans and staff are encouraged to visit to learn about safe medication storage, disposal, and opioid overdose response. Pharmacists will offer naloxone education and prescriptions upon request.

Drug overdose is a leading cause of death in the U.S., with more fatalities from opioid overdoses than car accidents. Proper disposal of prescription drugs can help prevent accidental overdoses. In recognition of DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, a booth will be hosted in the Flag Atrium by pharmacy and VA police. Veterans and staff are encouraged to visit to learn about safe medication storage, disposal, and opioid overdose response. Pharmacists will offer naloxone education and prescriptions upon request.

For those unable to participate in Take-Back Day events, Minneapolis VAHCS offers year-round drug disposal options:

Disposal receptacle near the Outpatient Entrance behind the Security desk.

VA’s drug mail-back program with free TakeAway® envelopes available in CPRS (“MEDICATION DISPOSAL”); instructions included and postage not required.

DeTerra® drug deactivation kits available in clinic medical supply closets; no prescription needed and can be dispensed directly to Veterans who could benefit from immediate deactivation of medications.

For more information about non-VA resources or to locate a collection site near you, visit the DEA Take Back Day (dea.gov) website or year-round drop off location website, or call the DEA Office of Diversion Control’s Registration Call Center at 1- .