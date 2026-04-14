Veteran Research Recruitment Fair
Join us for a special event marking 80 years of groundbreaking research at the Minneapolis VA. Enjoy complimentary popcorn, meet local study teams, and learn about research opportunities!
When:
Tue. Jun 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Atrium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Join us for a special event marking 80 years of groundbreaking research at the Minneapolis VA. Enjoy complimentary popcorn, meet local study teams, and learn about research opportunities!