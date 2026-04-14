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Veteran Research Recruitment Fair

Man pointing to poster on wall while woman looks at posters.

Join us for a special event marking 80 years of groundbreaking research at the Minneapolis VA. Enjoy complimentary popcorn, meet local study teams, and learn about research opportunities!

When:

Tue. Jun 2, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Atrium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Join us for a special event marking 80 years of groundbreaking research at the Minneapolis VA. Enjoy complimentary popcorn, meet local study teams, and learn about research opportunities!

Other VA events

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