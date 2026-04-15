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Stroke Awareness Fair

Red ribbon graphic with a person's head and a heartbeat line in the loop of the ribbon. The words "stroke awareness" next to it.

Stoke Awareness Fair

When:

Mon. May 11, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Where:

Bld 70, Auditorium, 1S-126

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Learn how to recognize the signs of a stroke and discover prevention tips to reduce your risk. Meet with representatives from various VA clinics and community organizations dedicated to promoting stroke prevention and awareness. Join us to take charge of your health and help spread the word about preventing strokes.

When: Monday May 11th, 2026  8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CT

Where: Minneapolis VA Medical Center

               1st Floor Auditorium, 1S-126

                One Veterans Drive

                Minneapolis, MN 

Other VA events

Last updated: 