Stroke Awareness Fair

Learn how to recognize the signs of a stroke and discover prevention tips to reduce your risk. Meet with representatives from various VA clinics and community organizations dedicated to promoting stroke prevention and awareness. Join us to take charge of your health and help spread the word about preventing strokes.

When: Monday May 11th, 2026 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CT

Where: Minneapolis VA Medical Center

1st Floor Auditorium, 1S-126

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN