Stroke Awareness Fair
Stoke Awareness Fair
When:
Mon. May 11, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
Bld 70, Auditorium, 1S-126
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Learn how to recognize the signs of a stroke and discover prevention tips to reduce your risk. Meet with representatives from various VA clinics and community organizations dedicated to promoting stroke prevention and awareness. Join us to take charge of your health and help spread the word about preventing strokes.
When: Monday May 11th, 2026 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CT
Where: Minneapolis VA Medical Center
1st Floor Auditorium, 1S-126
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN