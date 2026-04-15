Research Week Event: Keynote Address

Dr. Mark Zhang, Acting Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Discovery, Education, and Affiliate Networks, will deliver the keynote address. In celebration of 80 years of groundbreaking research at the Minneapolis VA and its longstanding partnership with the University of Minnesota—the longest VA/university affiliation in the nation—Dr. Zhang will highlight the remarkable achievements and impact of VA research and academic collaborations in advancing Veteran health. He will also share his vision for the future of VA's academic mission, emphasizing continued innovation in research and education to benefit Veterans.