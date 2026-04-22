Join us for our 2nd Annual Cancer Resource Fair!

Immerse yourself in a day filled with support and resources.

Engage with VA service providers, including social work, palliative care, nutrition, cancer rehabilitation, and survivorship.

Connect with fantastic community partners like Gilda's Club, Every Third Saturday, the Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing, Camp Kesem and more. Try virtual reality to explore relaxation! Discover benefits and service connections with the American Legion, Veterans Benefits Administration, and Disabled Veterans Association.

Enjoy a variety of activities, including relaxing sessions with essential oils and M-technique hand massages. Bring your spouse or partner to explore VA offerings.

Open to caregivers, Veterans, and staff. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn, connect, and receive the support you need. Don’t miss out on this special event—we can’t wait to see you there!