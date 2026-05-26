Virtual townhall for Veterans in Maplewood, Northwest Metro and Shakopee VA Community Clinics areas

Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Maplewood, Northwest Metro and Shakopee VA CBOC virtual Town Hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly and Veterans Benefits Administration.

Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session for all attendees.

Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).

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Meeting ID: 284 541 305 577 56

Passcode: AC2TM7m2

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+1 872-701-0185,,23828500# United States, Chicago

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Phone conference ID: 238 285 00#