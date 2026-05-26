Virtual townhall for Veterans in Maplewood, Northwest Metro and Shakopee VA Community Clinics areas
When:
Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Maplewood, Northwest Metro and Shakopee VA CBOC virtual Town Hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly and Veterans Benefits Administration.
Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session for all attendees.
Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).
Microsoft Teams Need help?
Meeting ID: 284 541 305 577 56
Passcode: AC2TM7m2
Dial in by phone
+1 872-701-0185,,23828500# United States, Chicago
Phone conference ID: 238 285 00#