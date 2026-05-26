Skip to Content

Virtual townhall for Veterans in Maplewood, Northwest Metro and Shakopee VA Community Clinics areas

Woman using smartphone and laptop in an office setting.

When:

Thu. Jun 11, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Maplewood, Northwest Metro and Shakopee VA CBOC virtual Town Hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly and Veterans Benefits Administration.  

 Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session for all attendees.   

 Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).   

Microsoft Teams Need help? 

Join the meeting now 

Meeting ID: 284 541 305 577 56 

Passcode: AC2TM7m2 

Dial in by phone 

+1 872-701-0185,,23828500# United States, Chicago 

Find a local number 

Phone conference ID: 238 285 00# 

Other VA events

Last updated: 