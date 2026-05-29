Freedom 250 VA celebration and resource fair

As part of the national Freedom 250 campaign, the Minneapolis VA will host a Resource Fair. Join us as we celebrate Independence Day and support our Veterans with multiple health care resources, representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration, and more.

To kick off the 4th of July weekend and highlight our nation’s independence, we’ll also have cake at 12 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about valuable resources, connect with VA staff, and celebrate with your community.