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Choose VA Tele-Town Hall for unenrolled Veterans

"Veteran Benefits" written on torn white paper.

Take the first step towards your healthcare—join us and get the information you need!

When:

Wed. Jul 8, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

Are you a Veteran who isn't yet enrolled in VA healthcare? Join us for a virtual town hall to learn about healthcare eligibility and the easy steps you can take to get enrolled. Our team will answer your questions and help you get started on the path to the care you’ve earned. Take the first step towards your healthcare—join us and get the information you need.

Microsoft Teams meeting 

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/25899639956792?p=dRBANmmocXx8nQGcyV

Meeting ID: 258 996 399 567 92 

Passcode: 8Ld9FT3X 

Dial in by phone 

+1 205-235-3524,,833772392# United States, Dora 

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