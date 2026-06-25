VA Caregiver Support Resource Fair
Caregiver Support Fair at the Minneapolis VA
When:
Thu. Aug 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
70, Flag Atrium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Join us on August 13 for a Caregiver Support Resource Fair!
VA Services
- Advance Care Planning
- Home Based Primary Care
- Medical Foster Home Program
- MyHealtheVet
- Occupational Therapy
- Physical Therapy
- Speech Therapy
- Patient Advocate
- Primary Care Social Work
- Recover Chair demo
- Transportation Services
- Veterans Benefits Admin
Community Resources
- MN Brain Injury Alliance
- County Veteran Service Offices - Hennepin & Ramsey
- DARTS
- MN Veterans Home
- Senior Wills Clinic
For more information, contact the Minneapolis Caregiver Support Program