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VA Caregiver Support Resource Fair

VA Caregiver Support logo with heart and stars.

Caregiver Support Fair at the Minneapolis VA

When:

Thu. Aug 13, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where:

70, Flag Atrium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Join us on August 13 for a Caregiver Support Resource Fair!

VA Services

  • Advance Care Planning
  • Home Based Primary Care
  • Medical Foster Home Program
  • MyHealtheVet
  • Occupational Therapy
  • Physical Therapy
  • Speech Therapy
  • Patient Advocate
  • Primary Care Social Work
  • Recover Chair demo
  • Transportation Services
  • Veterans Benefits Admin

 

Community Resources

  • MN Brain Injury Alliance
  • County Veteran Service Offices - Hennepin & Ramsey
  • DARTS
  • MN Veterans Home
  • Senior Wills Clinic

For more information, contact the Minneapolis Caregiver Support Program .

Other VA events

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