Annual Joint Retiree Appreciation Day (JRAD)

The Military Joint Retiree Appreciation Day (JRAD) is an event hosted by military installations and the Minneapolis RAO to honor and support retired service members from all military branches and their families.

The 2026 JRAD will be held on September 12, 2026, at Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

Please visit https://www.raominneapolis.com/rad to register and to learn more about this year's event.

Registration ends August 28, 2026