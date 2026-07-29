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Advance Directive Drop-in Clinic

Three people sit in a meeting, attentively discussing something.

When:

Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

2G-102

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Visit to learn about advance directives, think about what matters most to you, and get help to complete the form. 

**The drop-in clinic will not be held 11/11/26 due to Veterans Day. 

Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Dec 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Jan 13, 2027, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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