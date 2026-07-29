Advance Directive Drop-in Clinic
When:
Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
2G-102
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Visit to learn about advance directives, think about what matters most to you, and get help to complete the form.
**The drop-in clinic will not be held 11/11/26 due to Veterans Day.
Wed. Aug 12, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Sep 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Oct 14, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Dec 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Jan 13, 2027, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT