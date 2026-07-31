Minneapolis VA Farmers Market
When:
Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Outside Main Entrance (under awning)
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Minneapolis VA Farmers Market is Back!
Join us for the Minneapolis VA Farmers Market, returning for another season of fresh, local produce and handmade goods!
What’s in Store:
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Local honey and jams
- Baked treats
- Handmade crafts and gifts
- Wellness resources
- And much more!
This event is open to Veterans, staff, and visitors. Stop by to support local growers and vendors while enjoying a fun day at the Minneapolis VA.
We look forward to seeing you at the market!
Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Aug 11, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Aug 25, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT
Tue. Sep 1, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT