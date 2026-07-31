Minneapolis VA Farmers Market is Back!

Join us for the Minneapolis VA Farmers Market, returning for another season of fresh, local produce and handmade goods!

What’s in Store:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Local honey and jams

Baked treats

Handmade crafts and gifts

Wellness resources

And much more!

This event is open to Veterans, staff, and visitors. Stop by to support local growers and vendors while enjoying a fun day at the Minneapolis VA.

We look forward to seeing you at the market!