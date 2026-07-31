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Minneapolis VA Farmers Market

Zucchini and cucumbers in baskets at a farmers market.

When:

Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Outside Main Entrance (under awning)

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Minneapolis VA Farmers Market is Back!

Join us for the Minneapolis VA Farmers Market, returning for another season of fresh, local produce and handmade goods!
What’s in Store:

  • Fresh fruits and vegetables
  • Local honey and jams
  • Baked treats
  • Handmade crafts and gifts
  • Wellness resources
  • And much more!

This event is open to Veterans, staff, and visitors. Stop by to support local growers and vendors while enjoying a fun day at the Minneapolis VA.

We look forward to seeing you at the market!

Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Aug 11, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Aug 18, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Aug 25, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Tue. Sep 1, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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