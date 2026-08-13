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Veterans Resource Fair & Claims Clinic

People gather at information tables at a community event.

When:

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Faribault National Guard Armory

3000 W Airport Rd

Faribault, MN

Cost:

Free

To schedule an appointment with a claims processer click on the link above. 
Walk-ins are welcome!

 

Services:

  • File a Claim                                   
  • Whole Health
  • Enroll in healthcare                                                
  • Women Veterans Services
  • Meet with your CVSO           
  • Toxic exposure screenings
  • VA Homeless Program  
  • Fort Snelling Cemetery

What to bring:

  • A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers
  • Any recent claim correspondence you may have questions about

Other VA events

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