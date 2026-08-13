Veterans Resource Fair & Claims Clinic
When:
Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Faribault National Guard Armory
3000 W Airport Rd
Faribault, MN
Cost:
Free
To schedule an appointment with a claims processer click on the link above.
Walk-ins are welcome!
Services:
- File a Claim
- Whole Health
- Enroll in healthcare
- Women Veterans Services
- Meet with your CVSO
- Toxic exposure screenings
- VA Homeless Program
- Fort Snelling Cemetery
What to bring:
- A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers
- Any recent claim correspondence you may have questions about