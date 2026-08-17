Minneapolis VA Virtual Town Hall for Hayward, Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls VA Community Clinics
When:
Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for a town hall for Veterans served by Hayward, Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).
Minneapolis VA Director, Patrick Kelly and a Veterans Benefits Administration representative will provide brief updates followed by a Q&A session for all attendees. Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually.
When: Thu. Sept. 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: This is an online event. Click here to join the meeting or call in (audio only) +1