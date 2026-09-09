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Minneapolis VA Medical Center & CBOCs Flu Shot Clinic

Doctor in white coat and blue gloves administering a shot to a patient.

Flu shot clinics

When:

Thu. Oct 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Walk-in flu shot events will be held at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center and all Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) on Thursdays Oct. 22, 29, and Nov. 5 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. No appointment is required.

Available at these locations

Other VA events

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