Epilepsy Awareness Event hosted by Minneapolis VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence – November 5, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Resource tables and keynote speaker. Access important resources and learn about seizure safety.

Presentation at 12 p.m. by Dr. Amerta Bai, Epilepsy Fellow at Mayo Clinic.“Was That a Seizure? Understanding Seizure Mimics and the Importance of the Right Diagnosis” at 12pm.