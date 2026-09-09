Epilepsy Awareness Event
When:
Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Epilepsy Awareness Event hosted by Minneapolis VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence – November 5, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Resource tables and keynote speaker. Access important resources and learn about seizure safety.
Presentation at 12 p.m. by Dr. Amerta Bai, Epilepsy Fellow at Mayo Clinic.“Was That a Seizure? Understanding Seizure Mimics and the Importance of the Right Diagnosis” at 12pm.