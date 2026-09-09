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Epilepsy Awareness Event

Artistic graphic of a brain with neuron pathways and synapses.

When:

Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Epilepsy Awareness Event hosted by Minneapolis VA Epilepsy Center of Excellence – November 5, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Resource tables and keynote speaker.  Access important resources and learn about seizure safety. 

Presentation at 12 p.m. by Dr. Amerta Bai, Epilepsy Fellow at Mayo Clinic.“Was That a Seizure? Understanding Seizure Mimics and the Importance of the Right Diagnosis” at 12pm. 

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