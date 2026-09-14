Women Veterans Focus Group: Promoting Vaccine Confidence
When:
Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
We want to hear feedback about vaccination experiences at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center or Community Based Outreach Clinics (CBOCs).
The Women Veterans Program hosts quarterly focus groups to talk with you about your experiences getting care at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. This quarter will focus on experiences related to receiving vaccines. The group will last about 45 minutes. This is an online event, RSVP to vhaminwomen@va.gov to participate.