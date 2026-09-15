The Minneapolis VA Women Veterans Wellness Retreat - Fall 2026 registration is now open!

Event Details:

Location: Hastings, MN

Time: Check-in between 8:30a.m. - 9:00a.m. The program will start at 9:00a.m. and close at 4:00p.m.



Please note:

This registration will close Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Registration does not guarantee a spot at the retreat; you will be contacted in early October with additional information.

This retreat is open to women veterans currently enrolled in VA benefits through the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

Click Here to Register -> https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=RFLXDKTDMRY49HWE

Questions? Call the Minneapolis VA Whole Health Department at or send us a secure message on My HealtheVet at: MSP Whole Health_WH.