Veteran NADA Ear Acupuncture Protocol Walk-in Clinics

NADA (National Acupuncture Detox) protocol is an ear acupuncture protocol that is used to help bring relief to people dealing with anxiety, depression, PTSD, insomnia, pain, substance abuse, tobacco cessation and stress management.

You are invited to come and receive a treatment anytime during these hours. You can also call Whole Health at to make an appointment to lock in your time.

All are welcome!

When: September 30th, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p. m.

October 1st, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. -3:30 p.m.

Where: 3P-102

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

If these times don't work for you, you can all Whole Health to make an appointment for a NADA treatment.