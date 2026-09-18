Veteran NADA Ear Acupuncture Protocol Walk in Clinics
Veteran NADA Ear Acupuncture Protocol Walk-in Clinics
When:
Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT
Where:
3P-102
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
NADA (National Acupuncture Detox) protocol is an ear acupuncture protocol that is used to help bring relief to people dealing with anxiety, depression, PTSD, insomnia, pain, substance abuse, tobacco cessation and stress management.
You are invited to come and receive a treatment anytime during these hours. You can also call Whole Health at
All are welcome!
When: September 30th, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p. m.
October 1st, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. -3:30 p.m.
Where: 3P-102
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
If these times don't work for you, you can all Whole Health to make an appointment for a NADA treatment.