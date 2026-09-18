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Veteran NADA Ear Acupuncture Protocol Walk in Clinics

A person uses tweezers to place a tiny NADA ear seed onto a woman's ear.

Veteran NADA Ear Acupuncture Protocol Walk-in Clinics

When:

Wed. Sep 30, 2026, 1:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT

Where:

3P-102

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

NADA (National Acupuncture Detox) protocol is an ear acupuncture protocol that is used to help bring relief to people dealing with anxiety, depression, PTSD, insomnia, pain, substance abuse, tobacco cessation and stress management.

You are invited to come and receive a treatment anytime during these hours. You can also call Whole Health at to make an appointment to lock in your time. 

All are welcome! 

When: September 30th, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p. m.

               October 1st,  9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.  and 1 p.m. -3:30 p.m.

Where: 3P-102

Minneapolis VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN

If these times don't work for you, you can all Whole Health to make an appointment for a NADA treatment. 

Other VA events

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