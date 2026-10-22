Caregiver Support Program: Annual Caregiver Resource Fair
Caregiver Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Auditorium
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN
Cost:
Free
Join the Caregiver Support Program for our Annual Caregiver Resource Fair on November 10.
Discover valuable resources, services, and support are available through a variety of VA and community organizations. Whether you are a caregiver, Veteran, or staff member, you are invited to connect with helpful programs and learn more about the resources available to you.