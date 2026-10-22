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Caregiver Support Program: Annual Caregiver Resource Fair

Caregiver holding elderly person's hands on couch in living room.

Caregiver Resource Fair

When:

Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Auditorium

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN

Cost:

Free

Join the Caregiver Support Program for our Annual Caregiver Resource Fair on November 10.

Discover valuable resources, services, and support are available through a variety of VA and community organizations. Whether you are a caregiver, Veteran, or staff member, you are invited to connect with helpful programs and learn more about the resources available to you.

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