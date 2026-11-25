Virtual townhall for Veterans in Albert Lea, Mankato, St. James and Rochester VA Community Clinics areas
When:
Thu. Dec 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Albert Lea, Mankato, St. James and Rochester VA CBOC virtual Town Hall with Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director, Patrick Kelly and Veterans Benefits Administration.
Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session for all attendees.
Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/2542004863736683?p=R9lyZDL4Y5dsWPCqUu
Dial in by phone +1 872-701-0185,,994511600#
Phone conference ID: 994 511 600#