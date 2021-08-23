Advance Care Planning Class (virtual)

Advance Care Planning Class offers a place for you to share, learn and help fellow Veterans understand the benefits of planning for future health care decisions, including how you can plan for health care in situations when you may not be able to speak for yourself.

Open to Veterans enrolled in VA health care and their interested loved ones.

4th Wednesday of the month

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. CT

Format: VA Video Connect

Register up to two weeks before the class. Video link to join will be provided to participants once registered. To register, and/or for more information, please call: Molly Malchert, LICSW, 612-243-7911.

Sometimes we learn best when we learn from each other. The class can help you understand how to fill out an advance directive that matches your preferences.