Cancer education and support group (virtual)
For Veterans who have cancer or have experienced it in the past, and their caregivers
- When
-
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. CST
Cancer affects many Veterans and their families. The Cancer Education and Support Group is designed for Veterans who have cancer or have experienced it in the past, and their caregivers.
Meetings via Webex (with a phone option) every 2nd & 4th Wednesday of the month from 12:15-1:15 p.m.
Join by phone (audio only) or Webex (video and audio)
Video Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/join/torricia.yamada2
Phone Number: 404-397-1596
Phone Access Code: 199 304 1993
No appointment needed
All Veterans affected by cancer and their caregiver are welcome.
Topics include:
- Overview of Cancer
- “Chemo Brain”
- Integrative Health
- Movement & Rehabilitation
- Nutrition
- Caregiver Stress