Cancer education and support group (virtual)

photo of choppy water in foreground with fall foliage and a lighthouse on rocks in the background

For Veterans who have cancer or have experienced it in the past, and their caregivers

When
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. CST

Cancer affects many Veterans and their families. The Cancer Education and Support Group is designed for Veterans who have cancer or have  experienced it in the past, and their caregivers.

Meetings via Webex (with a phone option) every 2nd & 4th Wednesday of the month from 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Join by phone (audio only) or Webex (video and audio)

Video Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/join/torricia.yamada2

Phone Number: 404-397-1596
Phone Access Code: 199 304 1993

No appointment needed
All Veterans affected by cancer and their caregiver are welcome.

Topics include:
- Overview of Cancer
- “Chemo Brain”
- Integrative Health
- Movement & Rehabilitation
- Nutrition
- Caregiver Stress

 

