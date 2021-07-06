Cancer education and support group (virtual)

Cancer affects many Veterans and their families. The Cancer Education and Support Group is designed for Veterans who have cancer or have experienced it in the past, and their caregivers.

Meetings via Webex (with a phone option) every 2nd & 4th Wednesday of the month from 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Join by phone (audio only) or Webex (video and audio)

Video Link: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/join/torricia.yamada2

Phone Number: 404-397-1596

Phone Access Code: 199 304 1993

No appointment needed

All Veterans affected by cancer and their caregiver are welcome.

Topics include:

- Overview of Cancer

- “Chemo Brain”

- Integrative Health

- Movement & Rehabilitation

- Nutrition

- Caregiver Stress