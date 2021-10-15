Caregiver Resource Fair (online)
Join Minneapolis VA in Celebrating National Caregiver Month!
- When
-
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
The Minneapolis VA Caregiver Resource Fair is online this year; Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT.
Caregivers, Veterans and Providers who are interested in resources for Veterans should attend, and all are welcome.
For more information contact the Minneapolis VA Caregiver Program at 612-467-5405.
Join the event
There are two ways to access the event
- Microsoft Teams app
Please Note that if using a Smart phone go to your App store and download the free Teams app then join as a guest.
- Phone: 1-872-701-0185 then code 591966048#
2021 presenters and topics
- 12:30 p.m. - Minneapolis VAHCS Director Opening Remarks
- 12:45 p.m. - Veterans Benefits Administration
- 1:15 p.m. - My HealtheVet
- 1:45 p.m. - Mental Health Integrated Care Community
- 2:15 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Association
- 2:45 p.m. - VA Respite & Hidden Heroes
- 3:15 p.m. - Integrative Health and Healing
- 3:45 p.m. - Wrap up