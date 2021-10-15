 Skip to Content
Caregiver Resource Fair (online)

photo of person with short gray hair and glasses using a mobile phone

Join Minneapolis VA in Celebrating National Caregiver Month!

When
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

The Minneapolis VA Caregiver Resource Fair is online this year; Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT.

Caregivers, Veterans and Providers who are interested in resources for Veterans should attend, and all are welcome.

For more information contact the Minneapolis VA Caregiver Program at 612-467-5405.

Join the event

There are two ways to access the event

  • Microsoft Teams app
    Please Note that if using a Smart phone go to your App store and download the free Teams app then join as a guest.
  • Phone: 1-872-701-0185 then code 591966048#

2021 presenters and topics

  • 12:30 p.m. - Minneapolis VAHCS Director Opening Remarks
  • 12:45 p.m. - Veterans Benefits Administration
  • 1:15 p.m. - My HealtheVet
  • 1:45 p.m. - Mental Health Integrated Care Community
  • 2:15 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Association
  • 2:45 p.m. - VA Respite & Hidden Heroes
  • 3:15 p.m. - Integrative Health and Healing
  • 3:45 p.m. - Wrap up
