Drive-up flu shots at VA community clinics
Enrolled Veterans - visit our drive-up flu shot clinic at all 13 of our VA community clinics!
- When
-
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST
There are drive-up flu shot clinics at all 13 of our VA community clinics on the following dates:
- Thursday, Sep. 23, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Sep. 30, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 7, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 14, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Find your closest VA community clinic. Please note: if you would like both the flu and the COVID-19 vaccines you will need to walk-in to the clinic.