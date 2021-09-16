 Skip to Content
Drive-up flu shots at VA community clinics

fighting flu together

Enrolled Veterans - visit our drive-up flu shot clinic at all 13 of our VA community clinics!

When
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST

There are drive-up flu shot clinics at all 13 of our VA community clinics on the following dates:

  • Thursday, Sep. 23, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sep. 30, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 7, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 14, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Find your closest VA community clinic. Please note: if you would like both the flu and the COVID-19 vaccines you will need to walk-in to the clinic.

