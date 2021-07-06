LGBTQ+ Veterans: Affirmative Care & Support Resources
LGBTQ+ Veterans: Affirmative Care & Support Resources
Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Minneapolis VA is proud to serve all who have served, including all LGBTQ+ Veterans.
This presentation will discuss and provide information on LGBTQ and related identity terms, the unique health care needs and health disparities of LGBTQ+ Veterans, ways in which you can provide affirmative care/support to LGBTQ+ Veterans, the role and purpose of VA’s LGBT Veteran Care Coordinators (VCC), and resources available to LGBTQ+ Veterans and Veteran supporters.
June 23, noon to 1:00 p.m.
Facilitators
- Teresa Capecchi, MSN, RN, LGBT VCC
- Paul Portenlänger, MSN, APRN, CRNA, LGBT VCC
- Molly Smith, MSW, LICSW, LGBT VCC
Virtual location
Microsoft Teams Video Conference
Or phone 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 617 280 259#)