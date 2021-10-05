 Skip to Content
Mindfulness Meditation Class (phone-based)

tree on an island

When
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST

Mindfulness meditation is a VA-supported technique that can help you to better manage the challenges and stressors of everyday life. Mindfulness Meditation class provides an opportunity to learn about and practice mindfulness meditation techniques. This class encourages the cultivation of awareness, compassion, and acceptance.

Classes are available by phone from 10:00-11:00 a.m. CT, roughly every two weeks. During each class, a topic related to mindfulness is introduced, followed by a guided meditation practice. The War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) runs this class. Come practice with us!

Dates

  • October 15
  • November 19
  • December 3 and 17

Time

  • 10:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Location
This class is offered via telephone:

  • 1-404-397-1596 or 1-833-558-0712
  • Participant Access code: 433 794 55

Facilitator
Lauren St. Hill, MSW, LSW
Social Worker, NJ Department of Mental Health
Research and Program Development

No registration required!

For more information:

