MOVE! introduction visit

MOVE! program get started logo

Learn about MOVE! program options and basic lifestyle changes

When
Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CST
Where

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Room 1H-117

Learn about MOVE! program options and basic lifestyle changes. Classes are offered several times each month. In Minneapolis, classes are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon and on the first Wednesday of even months at 5:30 p.m. at the medical center. Classes are also offered at most of the VA clinic sites. Contact your local VA clinic site regarding the specific class dates and times.

