Certified Peer Specialists at Minneapolis VAHCS are Veterans with lived experiences of mental illness and/or substance use who have been trained and certified in effectively sharing their personal recovery stories in their work.

This event will provide information about the Peer Support Program at Minneapolis VAHCS, including the role of Peer Specialists, services offered, and the different areas assigned (Primary Care, Veterans Bridge to Recovery, Addiction Recovery Services, and Inpatient Psychiatric Unit). There will also be time allotted to address questions.

Facilitator(s):

Berlynn Fleury, Certified Peer Specialist (USMC-Operation Enduring Freedom Veteran)

Martia Fuller, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Army Combat Veteran)

Michelle Kelly, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Army Veteran)

Jake Pieske, Certified Peer Specialist (USMC-Operation Enduring Freedom Combat Veteran)

Jeff Peters, Certified Peer Specialist (U.S. Air Force Veteran)

Virtual Location:

MS Teams via Video Conference Link or Phone at 1-872-701-0185 (Conference ID: 628 383 770 #)