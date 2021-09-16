Radon Test Kit Giveaway at Albert Lea VA Clinic
- When
-
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Radon Test Kits will be available for free on October 14 at Albert Lea VA Clinic during the drive-through flu clinic.
Radon is a colorless and odorless gas that comes from the soil. The gas can accumulate in the home and exposure over time can lead to lung cancer. Get your free kit to check if your home has high levels of radon gas.
For more information about radon, visit the Minnesota Department of Health Radon in Minnesota Homes website.