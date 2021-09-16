 Skip to Content
Radon Test Kit Giveaway at Albert Lea VA Clinic

When
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST
Where

Albert Lea VA Clinic

Radon Test Kits will be available for free on October 14 at Albert Lea VA Clinic during the drive-through flu clinic.

Radon is a colorless and odorless gas that comes from the soil. The gas can accumulate in the home and exposure over time can lead to lung cancer. Get your free kit to check if your home has high levels of radon gas.

For more information about radon, visit the Minnesota Department of Health Radon in Minnesota Homes website.

