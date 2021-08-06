 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Virtual Veterans Town Hall for Wisconsin VA Community Clinics

Minneapolis VA Veterans town hall

Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.

When
Thursday, Aug 12, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST

Virtual Town Hall for Veterans & Caregivers

Hayward, Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls VA Clinics

With Patrick Kelly, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)

WHEN: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.

Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,665268057#   United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 665 268 057#

All callers will be muted. Please click the unmute button on your screen and on your headset if you wish to speak. if you dialed in *6 unmutes the phone.

See all events
Last updated: