Virtual Veterans Town Hall for Wisconsin VA Community Clinics
Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.
- When
-
Thursday, Aug 12, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST
Virtual Town Hall for Veterans & Caregivers
Hayward, Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls VA Clinics
With Patrick Kelly, Minneapolis VA Health Care System Director and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)
WHEN: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,665268057# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 665 268 057#
All callers will be muted. Please click the unmute button on your screen and on your headset if you wish to speak. if you dialed in *6 unmutes the phone.