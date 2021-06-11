Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS)
Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) is part of the VA’s Anywhere to Anywhere Telehealth initiative.
The goal of ATLAS is to enhance the accessibility of VA health care and help bridge the digital divide by establishing comfortable, private telehealth locations in communities where Veterans often have long travel times to VA facilities, or poor connectivity at home.
ATLAS offers Veterans a convenient space to connect with a VA provider through video telehealth. Veterans or schedulers can call the ATLAS site to set up a session.
ATLAS sites are located in counties in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, and at some Walmart locations. Contact your local VSO for the ATLAS contact information.
Iowa locations
|Iowa
|Clarke County
|Dallas County
|Fremont County
|Henry County
|Johnson County
|Pottawattamie County
|
Keokuk Walmart
300 N Park Dr, Keokuk, IA 52632
Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.
Minnesota locations
|Minnesota
|Becker County
|Brown County
|Carver County
|Cass County
|Cook County
|Crow Wing County
|Fairbault County
|Fillmore County
|Jackson County
|Kanabec County
|Koochiching County
|Lac Qui Parle County
|Lake County
|Marshall County
|Morrison County
|Mower County
|Nicollet County
|Nobles County
|Olmstead County
|Redwood County
|Roseau County
|Saint Louis County
|Sibley County
|Steele County
|Swift County
|Traverse County
|Wabasha County
|Waseca County
|Wilkin County
|Winona County
|Yellow Medicine County
Nebraska locations
|Nebraska
|Buffalo County
|Gage County
North Dakota locations
|North Dakota
|Foster County
|Ransom County
|Richland County
|Stutsman County
South Dakota locations
|South Dakota
|Davison County
|Fall River County
|Jackson County
|Pennington County
|Rosebud Sioux Tribe
Wisconsin locations
|Wisconsin
|Bayfield County
|Douglas County
|Dunn County
|Eau Claire County
|Polk County
|Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
|Rusk County
|Saint Croix County
|Washburn County