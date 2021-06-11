 Skip to Content
Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS)

Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) is part of the VA’s Anywhere to Anywhere Telehealth initiative.

The goal of ATLAS is to enhance the accessibility of VA health care and help bridge the digital divide by establishing comfortable, private telehealth locations in communities where Veterans often have long travel times to VA facilities, or poor connectivity at home.

ATLAS offers Veterans a convenient space to connect with a VA provider through video telehealth. Veterans or schedulers can call the ATLAS site to set up a session.

ATLAS sites are located in counties in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, and at some Walmart locations. Contact your local VSO for the ATLAS contact information.

Iowa locations

ATLAS sites in Iowa
State County VSO Website or Walmart Location
State Iowa County VSO Website or Walmart Location Clarke County
State Iowa County VSO Website or Walmart Location Dallas County
State Iowa County VSO Website or Walmart Location Fremont County
State Iowa County VSO Website or Walmart Location Henry County
State Iowa County VSO Website or Walmart Location Johnson County
State Iowa County VSO Website or Walmart Location Pottawattamie County
State Iowa County VSO Website or Walmart Location Keokuk Walmart
300 N Park Dr, Keokuk, IA 52632

Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Contact Iowa City VA Health Care System to inquire about appointments at this location.

Minnesota locations

ATLAS sites in Minnesota
State County VSO Website
State Minnesota County VSO Website Becker County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Brown County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Carver County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Cass County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Cook County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Crow Wing County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Fairbault County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Fillmore County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Jackson County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Kanabec County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Koochiching County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Lac Qui Parle County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Lake County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Marshall County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Morrison County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Mower County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Nicollet County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Nobles County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Olmstead County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Redwood County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Roseau County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Saint Louis County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Sibley County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Steele County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Swift County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Traverse County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Wabasha County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Waseca County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Wilkin County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Winona County
State Minnesota County VSO Website Yellow Medicine County

Nebraska locations

ATLAS sites in Nebraska
State County VSO Website
State Nebraska County VSO Website Buffalo County
State Nebraska County VSO Website Gage County

North Dakota locations

ATLAS sites in North Dakota
State County VSO Website
State North Dakota County VSO Website Foster County
State North Dakota County VSO Website Ransom County
State North Dakota County VSO Website Richland County
State North Dakota County VSO Website Stutsman County

South Dakota locations

ATLAS sites in South Dakota
State County VSO Website
State South Dakota County VSO Website Davison County
State South Dakota County VSO Website Fall River County
State South Dakota County VSO Website Jackson County
State South Dakota County VSO Website Pennington County
State South Dakota County VSO Website Rosebud Sioux Tribe

Wisconsin locations

ATLAS sites in Wisconsin
State County VSO Website
State Wisconsin County VSO Website Bayfield County
State Wisconsin County VSO Website Douglas County
State Wisconsin County VSO Website Dunn County
State Wisconsin County VSO Website Eau Claire County
State Wisconsin County VSO Website Polk County
State Wisconsin County VSO Website Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
State Wisconsin County VSO Website Rusk County
State Wisconsin County VSO Website Saint Croix County
State Wisconsin County VSO Website Washburn County
Last updated: