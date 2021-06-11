Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS)

The goal of ATLAS is to enhance the accessibility of VA health care and help bridge the digital divide by establishing comfortable, private telehealth locations in communities where Veterans often have long travel times to VA facilities, or poor connectivity at home.

ATLAS offers Veterans a convenient space to connect with a VA provider through video telehealth. Veterans or schedulers can call the ATLAS site to set up a session.

ATLAS sites are located in counties in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, and at some Walmart locations. Contact your local VSO for the ATLAS contact information.