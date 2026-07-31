Veteran Care Coordinators

Policies and practices to know

The Care Coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.

Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.

Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.

Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in medical records: Minneapolis VA maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, and sexual behavior, just like any other private health information.

Changing name or sex in records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. The sex in your medical record should reflect your biological sex. You have the right to request that your name and sex are updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your name and sex with the VA Privacy Officer.

Add gender identity and preferred name to your health record

To enter your gender identity and preferred name at VA.gov:

Click “Sign In” in the upper righthand corner of the screen

Open your profile

Click on “Personal Information"

Enter the information in the appropriate boxes

Once entered in VA.gov, this information will become part of your electronic health record. Your health care providers will see this information and use your responses to provide patient-centered care. Sharing this information helps VA staff and providers know your identity and use respectful terms when delivering personalized care.