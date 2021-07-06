Shakopee VA Clinic

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Contact information

1555 Lusitano Street

Hours

day hours Mon. 730AM-430PM Tue. 730AM-430PM Wed. 730AM-430PM Thu. 730AM-430PM Fri. 730AM-430PM Sat. Closed Sun. Closed

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Referral required? Yes

Walk-ins accepted? No