Minneapolis VA Medical Center campus map

Driving directions

From the east (St. Paul):

Take Interstate 35E south to the West 7th Street/ State Route 5 exit. Turn right at the top of the exit ramp. Continue on Route 5 to the Fort Snelling exit and stay to the right as you follow the exit around. You will “Y” into traffic coming from Mendota Bridge. Move to the right and exit on U.S. Route 55 west. As you exit, it will “Y” almost immediately. Stay to the left and go straight through the traffic light. You will be on Minnehaha Avenue. Follow Minnehaha Avenue to the traffic light in front of the medical center and turn left into the parking lot. Visitor and outpatient parking are located on your left.

From the southeast:

Take Interstate 35E to State Route 110 west. Take the U.S. Route 55 west/Fort Snelling exit. Go to the far right lane as soon as you exit to continue on U.S. 55 west. Go over Mendota Bridge, move to the right lane and exit to follow U.S. 55 west. As you exit, it will “Y” almost immediately. Stay to the left and go straight through the stop light. You will be on Minnehaha Avenue. Follow Minnehaha Avenue to the traffic light in front of the VA and turn left into the parking lot. Visitor and outpatient parking are located on your left.

From the north (Minneapolis):

Take Interstate 35W south to State Route 62 east. Get into the right lane on State Route 62 and exit on U.S. 55 west. At the top of the exit ramp, turn left to continue on U.S. 55 west. Go to the traffic light (Minnehaha Avenue) and turn left. Follow Minnehaha Avenue to the traffic light in front of the medical center and turn left into the lot. Visitor and outpatient parking are located on your left.

From the south:

Take Interstate 35W north to State Route 62 east. Get into the right lane on State Route 62 and exit on U.S. 55 west. At the top of the exit ramp, turn left to continue on U.S. 55 west. Go to the traffic light (Minnehaha Avenue) and turn left. Follow Minnehaha Avenue to the traffic light in front of the medical center and turn left into the lot. Visitor and outpatient parking are located on your left.

From the west:

Take Interstate 494 east to Interstate 35W north. Take State Route 62 east. Get into the right lane on State Route 62 and exit on U.S. 55 west. At the top of the exit ramp, turn left to continue on U.S. 55 west. Go to the traffic light (Minnehaha Avenue) and turn left. Follow Minnehaha Avenue to the traffic light in front of the medical center and turn left into the lot. Visitor and outpatient parking are located on your left.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Intersection: Minnehaha Avenue and Veterans Drive

Coordinates: 44°54'7.06"N 93°12'15.58"W

Parking

Veteran and visitor parking is mainly located in the Veteran parking ramp (located on your right as you enter on One Veterans Drive) and in Lot 6 (located on your left). Handicapped parking is readily available throughout the parking lots and ramp.