80 Years of Advancing the VA's Academic & Research Mission and UMN Affiliation

PRESS RELEASE

May 29, 2026

Minneapolis, MN - VA Research Week celebrates Minneapolis VA Health Care System launching into the future of Veteran’s Care.

Minneapolis hosts one of the largest and most active research programs in the VA health care system. VA Research Week begins Monday, June 1 at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center and provides numerous opportunities for Veterans to learn about and get involved with research.

There are currently over 150 investigators conducting more than 500 research projects, with funding from the NIH, VA, foundations and industry. The Minneapolis VA Research program includes the Center for Care Delivery and Outcomes Research (CCDOR), the Rehabilitation & Engineering Center for Optimizing Veteran Engagement and Reintegration (RECOVER), the Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC), and the Brain Sciences Center.

This summer VA’s research program celebrates an 80-year affiliation with the University of Minnesota.

Public are welcome to attend events to include:

Tuesday June 2:

9:00-12:00 p.m. Veteran Research Recruitment Fair – Visit with current study leaders and learn how to participate.

Wednesday June 3:

1:00-3:00 p.m. Oral Abstract Presentation Session - Presentations from our research investigators

Thursday June 4:

11:30 AM-1:00 p.m. Keynote address - The 80-year history of VA-University academic affiliations, delivered by Mark Zhang, DO, MMSc, FAMIA, VHA Acting Executive Director, Discovery, Education, and Affiliate Networks (DEAN).

1:30-3:30 p.m. Poster Presentations – Meet with researchers one-on-one and learn about their studies.

Research Week is an annual opportunity to recognize VA researchers and their contribution to scientific studies and clinical trials that benefit Veterans as well as our entire community.

For more details visit https://www.va.gov/MINNEAPOLISRESEARCH/researchweek.asp