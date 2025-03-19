Anoka County Veteran resource fair/claims clinic

PRESS RELEASE

Anoka , MN — For Immediate Release March 19, 2025 The Department of Veteran Affairs and the Anoka County Veterans Service Office will host a Veterans Resource Fair and Claims Clinic on Thurs. Mar. 27, providing local veterans with an opportunity to learn about benefits and health care options.

The expo will be held at the Anoka Armory, 408 E. Main Street in Anoka, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Veterans can speak directly with representatives from the Minneapolis VA Medical Center and Northwest Metro Community Based Outpatient Clinic to get a toxic exposure screening and enroll in health care. The Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will also be onsite to assist with disability compensation claims and benefit questions. Additional resources will be available from Fort Snelling Cemetery, the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs and Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).

The event will be an excellent resource for Veterans, their families, and caregivers. See more information on our website.